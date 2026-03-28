Russian night attack on Odessa — number of casualties increases

The number of people injured in the nighttime Russian attack on Odessa has risen to 16, two of whom died.

Russia kills 2 people and injures 14 in Odessa

This was reported by the head of the Odessa OVA, Oleg Kiper.

The number of people injured in the night attack on Odessa has increased to 16, two of whom, unfortunately, died. Share

He noted that as of now, 14 people are receiving assistance. Two of the injured are in serious condition due to burns and injuries. Doctors assess the condition of the other injured as moderate and satisfactory.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, a woman and a man were killed in a nighttime Russian strike on civilian infrastructure in Odessa. 11 people were reported injured, including a 9-year-old boy.