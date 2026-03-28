Russian night attack on Odessa — number of casualties increases
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russian night attack on Odessa — number of casualties increases

Oleg Kiper / Odesa OVA
Odessa
Читати українською

The number of people injured in the nighttime Russian attack on Odessa has risen to 16, two of whom died.

Points of attention

  • Two individuals tragically lost their lives in the Russian night attack on Odessa, with sixteen others sustaining injuries.
  • Among the injured, two individuals are in critical condition with burns and serious injuries.
  • A total of fourteen people are currently receiving medical assistance following the attack on civilian infrastructure in Odessa.

Russia kills 2 people and injures 14 in Odessa

This was reported by the head of the Odessa OVA, Oleg Kiper.

The number of people injured in the night attack on Odessa has increased to 16, two of whom, unfortunately, died.

He noted that as of now, 14 people are receiving assistance. Two of the injured are in serious condition due to burns and injuries. Doctors assess the condition of the other injured as moderate and satisfactory.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, a woman and a man were killed in a nighttime Russian strike on civilian infrastructure in Odessa. 11 people were reported injured, including a 9-year-old boy.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia strikes Odessa, 6 people injured
Oleg Kiper / Odesa OVA
Russia's new attack on Odessa and the region - what are the consequences?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Rescuers found a dead man under the rubble in Odessa
Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
Russian attack on Odessa — first victim known
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian invaders killed one person in Odessa and injured two more in Kyiv region
State Emergency Service
Russia attacked Ukraine again - what are the consequences?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?