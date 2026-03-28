Russian night attack on Odessa — number of casualties increases

The number of people injured in the nighttime Russian attack on Odessa has risen to 16, two of whom died.
Points of attention
- Two individuals tragically lost their lives in the Russian night attack on Odessa, with sixteen others sustaining injuries.
- Among the injured, two individuals are in critical condition with burns and serious injuries.
- A total of fourteen people are currently receiving medical assistance following the attack on civilian infrastructure in Odessa.
Russia kills 2 people and injures 14 in Odessa
This was reported by the head of the Odessa OVA, Oleg Kiper.
He noted that as of now, 14 people are receiving assistance. Two of the injured are in serious condition due to burns and injuries. Doctors assess the condition of the other injured as moderate and satisfactory.
According to the Prosecutor General's Office, a woman and a man were killed in a nighttime Russian strike on civilian infrastructure in Odessa. 11 people were reported injured, including a 9-year-old boy.
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- Category
- Ukraine
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- Додати до обраного
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