Rescuers found a dead man under the rubble in Odessa

As of 12:00 on January 27, at least one person was reported dead as a result of the massive attack by Russian invaders on Odessa.

Russian attack on Odessa — first victim known

The head of the Odessa MVA, Serhiy Lysak, reported on the consequences of the new Russian attack.

During search and rescue operations at the crash site in the Peresyp district, the body of a man was discovered under the rubble. I express my sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. Serhiy Lysak Head of Odessa MBA

According to him, search and rescue operations are still ongoing, as there may still be people under the rubble.

Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky has already reacted to Russia's new attack on Odessa:

A fierce attack by drones on Odessa. The Russians launched more than 50 drones over the city, and the main targets were energy and ordinary civilian facilities. Five residential buildings were damaged by this attack, there is significant destruction of apartments and entrances. As of now, dozens of people are known to have been injured, including children. Share

The president also reported that one of the Russian drones hit a house of prayer for Evangelical Christians.