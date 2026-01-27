Rescuers found a dead man under the rubble in Odessa

As of 12:00 on January 27, at least one person was reported dead as a result of the massive attack by Russian invaders on Odessa.
Points of attention
- Russian drones targeted energy and civilian facilities, causing significant damage to residential buildings and a house of prayer for Evangelical Christians.
- President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the attack, emphasizing the need for international support in the face of Russian aggression.
Russian attack on Odessa — first victim known
The head of the Odessa MVA, Serhiy Lysak, reported on the consequences of the new Russian attack.
According to him, search and rescue operations are still ongoing, as there may still be people under the rubble.
Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky has already reacted to Russia's new attack on Odessa:
The president also reported that one of the Russian drones hit a house of prayer for Evangelical Christians.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-