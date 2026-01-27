Rescuers found a dead man under the rubble in Odessa
Ukraine
Rescuers found a dead man under the rubble in Odessa

Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
Russian attack on Odessa — first victim known
As of 12:00 on January 27, at least one person was reported dead as a result of the massive attack by Russian invaders on Odessa.

Points of attention

  • Russian drones targeted energy and civilian facilities, causing significant damage to residential buildings and a house of prayer for Evangelical Christians.
  • President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the attack, emphasizing the need for international support in the face of Russian aggression.

The head of the Odessa MVA, Serhiy Lysak, reported on the consequences of the new Russian attack.

During search and rescue operations at the crash site in the Peresyp district, the body of a man was discovered under the rubble. I express my sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

According to him, search and rescue operations are still ongoing, as there may still be people under the rubble.

Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky has already reacted to Russia's new attack on Odessa:

A fierce attack by drones on Odessa. The Russians launched more than 50 drones over the city, and the main targets were energy and ordinary civilian facilities. Five residential buildings were damaged by this attack, there is significant destruction of apartments and entrances. As of now, dozens of people are known to have been injured, including children.

The president also reported that one of the Russian drones hit a house of prayer for Evangelical Christians.

