Over 500 settlements in Ukraine are without power due to bad weather

According to Ukrenergo, as of the morning of January 27, the weather had completely or partially cut off power to over 500 settlements in seven regions of Ukraine. In addition, it is noted that electricity consumption has increased again.

The bad weather caused a deterioration in the power supply situation

Ukrenergo draws attention to the fact that heavy ice causes power transmission lines to freeze.

Against the backdrop of a sharp deterioration in weather conditions, more than 500 settlements in seven regions were completely or partially without power:

Vinnytsia,

Ternopil,

Khmelnytskyi,

Chernivtsi,

Kirovohrad,

Sumy,

Kyiv.

The regional power company's crews are already carrying out emergency restoration work. Subscribers will be supplied with electricity after the damaged lines are restored. Share

In addition, Russian attacks on the energy infrastructure of various regions of Ukraine continue unabated.

As of this morning, new power outages are known in the Kharkiv, Odesa, Donetsk, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

As a result of Russian shelling, capacity limitation schedules for industry are currently in effect in all regions, as well as hourly outage schedules for all categories of consumers. Share

It is also indicated that emergency power outages have been forced in some regions, which will be canceled immediately after the situation in the power system stabilizes.