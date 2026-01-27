Over 500 settlements in Ukraine are without power due to bad weather
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Over 500 settlements in Ukraine are without power due to bad weather

The bad weather caused a deterioration in the power supply situation
Читати українською
Source:  Ukrenergo

According to Ukrenergo, as of the morning of January 27, the weather had completely or partially cut off power to over 500 settlements in seven regions of Ukraine. In addition, it is noted that electricity consumption has increased again.

Points of attention

  • Regional power companies are working on emergency restoration efforts to restore power to affected areas.
  • Consumers are advised to follow updates from their regional energy companies regarding power restoration efforts and possible outages.

The bad weather caused a deterioration in the power supply situation

Ukrenergo draws attention to the fact that heavy ice causes power transmission lines to freeze.

Against the backdrop of a sharp deterioration in weather conditions, more than 500 settlements in seven regions were completely or partially without power:

  • Vinnytsia,

  • Ternopil,

  • Khmelnytskyi,

  • Chernivtsi,

  • Kirovohrad,

  • Sumy,

  • Kyiv.

The regional power company's crews are already carrying out emergency restoration work. Subscribers will be supplied with electricity after the damaged lines are restored.

In addition, Russian attacks on the energy infrastructure of various regions of Ukraine continue unabated.

As of this morning, new power outages are known in the Kharkiv, Odesa, Donetsk, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

As a result of Russian shelling, capacity limitation schedules for industry are currently in effect in all regions, as well as hourly outage schedules for all categories of consumers.

It is also indicated that emergency power outages have been forced in some regions, which will be canceled immediately after the situation in the power system stabilizes.

Follow the news on the pages of your regional energy companies.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia massively attacked Odessa — dozens of people were injured
Odesa again came under attack from Russia
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump gave Zelensky an ultimatum regarding Donetsk region — insiders
What is known about Trump's ultimatum to Zelensky?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian fighters hit 3 Russian army UAV control points
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukrainian fighters hit 3 Russian army UAV control points

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?