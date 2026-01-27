Over 500 settlements in Ukraine are without power due to bad weather

According to Ukrenergo, as of the morning of January 27, the weather had completely or partially cut off power to over 500 settlements in seven regions of Ukraine. In addition, it is noted that electricity consumption has increased again.
- Regional power companies are working on emergency restoration efforts to restore power to affected areas.
- Consumers are advised to follow updates from their regional energy companies regarding power restoration efforts and possible outages.
The bad weather caused a deterioration in the power supply situation
Ukrenergo draws attention to the fact that heavy ice causes power transmission lines to freeze.
Against the backdrop of a sharp deterioration in weather conditions, more than 500 settlements in seven regions were completely or partially without power:
Vinnytsia,
Ternopil,
Khmelnytskyi,
Chernivtsi,
Kirovohrad,
Sumy,
Kyiv.
In addition, Russian attacks on the energy infrastructure of various regions of Ukraine continue unabated.
As of this morning, new power outages are known in the Kharkiv, Odesa, Donetsk, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.
It is also indicated that emergency power outages have been forced in some regions, which will be canceled immediately after the situation in the power system stabilizes.
Follow the news on the pages of your regional energy companies.
