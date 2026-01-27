Ukrainian fighters hit 3 Russian army UAV control points

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that over the past 24 hours, missile troops and artillery of the Ukrainian troops have destroyed the area of concentration of enemy personnel, three UAV control points, a multiple launch rocket system, and a control point of the Russian invaders.
Points of attention
- The ongoing conflict continues to escalate with frequent combat clashes at the front lines.
- Ukrainian troops remain resilient and actively defend their positions against Russian aggression.
Losses of the Russian army as of January 27, 2026
The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 01/27/26 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,235,880 (+820) people;
tanks — 11,609 (+1) units;
armored combat vehicles — 23,954 (+3) units;
artillery systems — 36,691 (+47) units;
MLRS — 1,628 (+2) units;
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 116,712 (+899) units;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 76,025 (+119) units.
According to updated information, yesterday the invaders carried out 99 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, dropping 227 guided bombs.
In addition, we engaged 7,462 kamikaze drones to destroy them and carried out 3,838 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, including 74 from multiple launch rocket systems.
