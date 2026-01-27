When Russia will attack NATO — General Funke's prediction

According to the head of the German Armed Forces Support Command, Lieutenant General Gerald Funke, Russia could start a war against NATO within two to three years, and his country would find itself at the epicenter of the fighting.
Points of attention
- Potential Russian sabotage, cyberattacks, and missile strikes could hinder the transportation of Allied soldiers to the frontline, posing a logistical challenge for NATO.
- Preparation for a potential influx of casualties is a key concern for Germany, as Funke anticipates the need to handle a significant number of wounded individuals daily in the event of a conflict.
General Funke is actively preparing Germany for war
The head of the German Armed Forces Support Command is preparing for various scenarios, including the worst.
According to him, if Russia's invasion of NATO territory does occur, one of the key challenges for the Alliance will be logistics.
Funke does not hide that it will be quite difficult to transport tens of thousands of Allied soldiers to the front lines while major road and rail routes may be damaged due to Russian sabotage, cyberattacks, and possibly long-range missile strikes.
Another serious problem could be the huge number of wounded.
He also emphasized that it is extremely important to maintain Germany as a logistics center.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-