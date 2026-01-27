When Russia will attack NATO — General Funke's prediction

According to the head of the German Armed Forces Support Command, Lieutenant General Gerald Funke, Russia could start a war against NATO within two to three years, and his country would find itself at the epicenter of the fighting.

General Funke is actively preparing Germany for war

The head of the German Armed Forces Support Command is preparing for various scenarios, including the worst.

According to him, if Russia's invasion of NATO territory does occur, one of the key challenges for the Alliance will be logistics.

Funke does not hide that it will be quite difficult to transport tens of thousands of Allied soldiers to the front lines while major road and rail routes may be damaged due to Russian sabotage, cyberattacks, and possibly long-range missile strikes.

Another serious problem could be the huge number of wounded.

While in Afghanistan I unfortunately had a large but manageable number of casualties, now I have to plan for the possibility of receiving a thousand casualties per day. Gerald Funke Head of the German Armed Forces Support Command

He also emphasized that it is extremely important to maintain Germany as a logistics center.