Watch: Large-scale "bavovna" covers Ryazan refinery after drone attack
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Watch: Large-scale "bavovna" covers Ryazan refinery after drone attack

“Bavovna” in Russia on May 15 — all the details and video
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

On the night of May 15, Russian air defenses tried to repel a new attack by Ukrainian UAVs. Despite this, a local refinery is burning in enemy Ryazan, and the fire has not been extinguished for several hours. Against this background, the Russian Defense Ministry reports the destruction of 38 Ukrainian drones.

Points of attention

  • The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed the destruction of Ukrainian drones over various regions, including Belgorod, Bryansk, Kaluga, Kursk, Lipetsk, Oryol, Rostov, and Crimea.
  • Following the attack, it started raining petroleum products in Ryazan, highlighting the extent of the damage caused by the UAV assault.

“Bavovna” in Russia on May 15 — all the details and video

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, 38 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted and destroyed by regular air defense systems over the territories of Belgorod, Bryansk, Kaluga, Kursk, Lipetsk, Oryol, Rostov regions and the Republic of Crimea.

According to eyewitnesses, missiles have been attacking military targets in Belgorod, Russia, since early morning. The consequences of these attacks are not yet known.

At around 02:20 on May 15, it became known that loud explosions also occurred in Ryazan.

Local residents claim that the local refinery was hit — even a considerable number of air defense systems around it could not save it from the "bavovna".

A huge column of smoke stretched over the Russian city.

Not so long ago, this was one of the most intense air defenses of the refinery. It burns deliciously — this night the freedom-loving Ukrainian bird found a place for itself, — reports the Telegram channel Exilenova+.

It is also known that after a large-scale attack by Ukrainian UAVs in Ryazan, it began to rain petroleum products.

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