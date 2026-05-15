Magyar showed the destruction of a Russian amphibious aircraft and a K-27 helicopter
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Ukraine
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Magyar showed the destruction of a Russian amphibious aircraft and a K-27 helicopter

Forces of unmanned systems
Magyar revealed the results of new SBS operations
Читати українською

Ukraine's unmanned systems forces were able to successfully destroy an enemy Be-200 “Altair” amphibious aircraft, a K-27 helicopter, a Pantsir air defense system, and a Tor air defense system. Moreover, other enemy military facilities were also hit by the SBS.

Points of attention

  • Commander Magyar confirmed the strategic hits, emphasizing the effectiveness of unmanned systems in carrying out precise and impactful military operations.
  • The coordinated attacks revealed the capabilities of Ukraine's forces in responding to threats and safeguarding national security through strategic offensive actions.

Magyar revealed the results of new SBS operations

The Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of Ukraine, Robert "Magyar" Brovdy, officially confirmed that last night his soldiers carried out 55 fire strikes on 23 military targets and enemy facilities.

This time, loud explosions thundered in Taganrog, Yeysk, in the Crimean Autonomous Republic, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, and Luhansk regions.

The list of targets hit is already known:

  • BE-200 aircraft, n. Morskoi village, Russian Federation (1 SBS center)

  • KA-27 propeller carcass, n. Morskoi village, Russian Federation (1 SBS center)

  • "Tor-M2" SAM, Honcharovo, Luhansk region (427th Rarog SBS Brigade)

  • ZRGK "Pantsyr-S1", n. Khutorok, Autonomous Republic of Crimea (1 OC SBS)

  • dry cargo ship from BC, Berdyansk, Zaporizhia region (1st SBS OC)

  • enemy training center and TPD, Raihorodka village, Luhansk region (414th Brigade of the Ptakhi Magyara SBS, 20th Brigade of the K-2 SBS)

New successful operations took place with the involvement of the newly created Deep Strike Center of the Unmanned Systems Forces.

A separate mass courtesy visit was made to the Ryazan Refinery in conjunction with the deep-sea attack units of the SSO, GUR, etc. The Kremlin tanker follows the Tuapse track.

Robert "Magyar" Brody

Robert "Magyar" Brody

Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of Ukraine

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