Ukraine rescues 205 soldiers from Russian captivity
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukraine rescues 205 soldiers from Russian captivity

The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War (CHTPW)
A new phase of prisoner exchange — all the details
Читати українською

On May 15, 205 Ukrainian servicemen returned home from enemy captivity as part of a large-scale 1,000-for-1,000 exchange. This was announced by Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky.

Points of attention

  • The release includes privates, sergeants, and officers, with gratitude expressed to the U.S. and the U.A.E. for their mediation.
  • The youngest released defender was 21 years old, while the oldest was 62 years old.

A new phase of prisoner exchange — all the details

205 Ukrainians are home. Today, soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, and the State Border Service are returning from Russian captivity. This is the first stage of the 1,000-for-1,000 exchange.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

The Head of State draws attention to the fact that among those released are privates, sergeants, and officers.

What is important to understand is that most of them have been in Russian captivity since 2022.

They defended their homeland in Mariupol and Azovstal, in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Zaporizhia, Sumy, Kyiv directions, and the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

It is worth noting that the duration of captivity is the key principle in forming the “1000 for 1000” exchange lists.

In addition to soldiers and sergeants, more than fifty officers were able to return home. Among those released today is a National Guardsman who was captured at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War (KSHPPV) reports.

In addition, it is noted that the youngest dismissed defender was 21 years old, and the oldest was 62 years old.

Against this background, the Ukrainian authorities would like to express their gratitude to the United States and the United Arab Emirates for their important mediation and assistance in the prisoner exchange.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Magyar showed the destruction of a Russian amphibious aircraft and a K-27 helicopter
Forces of unmanned systems
Magyar revealed the results of new SBS operations
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense neutralizes one missile and 130 drones during new Russian attack
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense reports repelling new Russian attack
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian soldiers hit 2 areas of concentration of the Russian army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukrainian soldiers hit 2 areas of concentration of the Russian army

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?