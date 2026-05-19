Air defense reports neutralization of 180 targets during Russian attack

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that during the night of May 18-19, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with 209 Shahed attack UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerber, Italmas, and Parody-type simulator drones. The air defense was able to destroy most of the enemy targets.

Russia's new attack on Ukraine — air defense report

The enemy launched a new air attack at 6:00 PM on May 18.

Russian drones flew from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, TOT of Donetsk region, Gvardiyske — TOT of Crimea.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 180 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas UAVs, and Parody-type simulator drones in the north, south, and east of the country. Share

27 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 15 locations, as well as falling debris at 5 locations.