Air defense reports neutralization of 180 targets during Russian attack
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Air defense reports neutralization of 180 targets during Russian attack

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's new attack on Ukraine — air defense report
Читати українською

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that during the night of May 18-19, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with 209 Shahed attack UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerber, Italmas, and Parody-type simulator drones. The air defense was able to destroy most of the enemy targets.

Points of attention

  • Preliminary data shows that Ukrainian air defenses shot down/suppressed a significant number of Russian UAVs in multiple regions of the country.
  • The ongoing air defense efforts highlight the resilience and determination of Ukrainian defenders against the aggressors.

Russia's new attack on Ukraine — air defense report

The enemy launched a new air attack at 6:00 PM on May 18.

Russian drones flew from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, TOT of Donetsk region, Gvardiyske — TOT of Crimea.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 180 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas UAVs, and Parody-type simulator drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

27 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 15 locations, as well as falling debris at 5 locations.

The attack continues, several enemy UAVs are in the air. Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on the Ukrainian defenders.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Lithuania has put forward a demand for the 21st package of sanctions against Russia
Lithuania demands that pressure on Russia be increased
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian soldiers "destroyed" Swedish troops during NATO exercises — video
Ukrainian soldiers again outnumber NATO troops
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin flies to China immediately after Trump's visit
Putin is flying to China - what is the purpose?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?