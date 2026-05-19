Air defense reports neutralization of 180 targets during Russian attack

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that during the night of May 18-19, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with 209 Shahed attack UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerber, Italmas, and Parody-type simulator drones. The air defense was able to destroy most of the enemy targets.
Points of attention
- Preliminary data shows that Ukrainian air defenses shot down/suppressed a significant number of Russian UAVs in multiple regions of the country.
- The ongoing air defense efforts highlight the resilience and determination of Ukrainian defenders against the aggressors.
Russia's new attack on Ukraine — air defense report
The enemy launched a new air attack at 6:00 PM on May 18.
Russian drones flew from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, TOT of Donetsk region, Gvardiyske — TOT of Crimea.
Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.
27 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 15 locations, as well as falling debris at 5 locations.
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