On the morning of May 16, it became officially known that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin intends to visit China in the coming days and hold talks with the country's leader, Xi Jinping.
Points of attention
- The timing of Putin's visit immediately after Trump's visit to China has sparked interest and speculation among Western journalists and analysts.
- It remains uncertain whether the conflict in Ukraine will be addressed during the discussions between the Russian and Chinese leaders.
Putin is flying to China — what is the purpose?
The Kremlin press service has already officially confirmed the illegitimate Russian president's plans to visit China.
It is claimed that this time the focus of attention of Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping will be issues of bilateral relations.
In addition, it is noted that following the negotiations, it is planned to sign a Joint Statement at the highest level and "a number of other documents."
It is currently unknown whether the Russian and Chinese dictators plan to discuss Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.
Western journalists and analysts immediately drew attention to the fact that on May 14, US President Donald Trump began his official visit to the PRC, where he held talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.
That is, in fact, it means that Putin is flying to Beijing almost immediately after the head of the White House.
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