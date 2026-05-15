The RDC believes that Putin wants to end the war against Ukraine
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Politics
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The RDC believes that Putin wants to end the war against Ukraine

Putin has already realized that he will not be able to defeat Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  Telegraph

Peter "Weiss," a political representative for the Russian Volunteer Corps, sees signs that dictator Vladimir Putin is indeed determined to end the war against Ukraine, but plans to call his actual defeat a "victory."

Points of attention

  • Expectations are set on Moscow preparing the ground to declare the war as a 'victory' through strategic information dissemination.
  • The focus remains on the resolution of the Donbas issue before engaging in potential peace negotiations.

Putin has already realized that he will not be able to defeat Ukraine

The representative of the RDK draws attention to the fact that official Moscow has already begun preparing the information ground for declaring the war a "victory."

First of all, it is about the fact that Putin's team is developing methods that contain the thesis of "victory" not only over Ukraine, but also over the EU and NATO.

According to Peter "Weiss", the head of the Kremlin really wants to end the war, as he has finally realized the scale of Russian losses.

The representative of the RDK also suggested that the main issue for Putin at the moment remains Donbas.

It is quite possible that it is after its status is resolved that Moscow will begin real peace negotiations.

"After the status of Donbas is somehow settled, he will be ready to hold some negotiations. Maybe. But again, it is impossible to predict this, because he is irrational in making his decisions," Weiss said in his prediction.

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