Peter "Weiss," a political representative for the Russian Volunteer Corps, sees signs that dictator Vladimir Putin is indeed determined to end the war against Ukraine, but plans to call his actual defeat a "victory."

Putin has already realized that he will not be able to defeat Ukraine

The representative of the RDK draws attention to the fact that official Moscow has already begun preparing the information ground for declaring the war a "victory."

First of all, it is about the fact that Putin's team is developing methods that contain the thesis of "victory" not only over Ukraine, but also over the EU and NATO.

According to Peter "Weiss", the head of the Kremlin really wants to end the war, as he has finally realized the scale of Russian losses.

The representative of the RDK also suggested that the main issue for Putin at the moment remains Donbas.

It is quite possible that it is after its status is resolved that Moscow will begin real peace negotiations.