Germany has rejected Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin's suggestion that former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder could be a mediator in negotiations between the EU and Russia to reach a peace agreement on Ukraine.

Germany does not want to see Schroeder as Putin's negotiator

A German official told the publication that the proposal was not credible because Russia had not changed any of its conditions.

According to the official, the initial test will be whether Moscow is ready to extend the three-day ceasefire that was agreed for the period from May 9 to 11 (inclusive). Share

He also added that Putin has made a number of false proposals aimed at splitting the Western alliance.

It should be noted that after leaving the post of Chancellor of Germany in 2005, Gerhard Schröder almost immediately took over the position of the scandalous German-Russian consortium for the construction of the gas pipeline. In addition, he was sharply criticized in Germany for his closeness to Putin.

Reuters writes that on Friday, a German government spokesman said one important thing. According to him, Berlin sees no signs of Moscow's interest in serious negotiations, emphasizing that any talks with the EU must be closely coordinated with member states and Ukraine.

Recently, European Council President António Costa stated that, in his opinion, the EU has the potential to negotiate with Russia and discuss Europe's future security architecture.

He also said that the EU is considering establishing direct contact for negotiations with Russia to avoid isolation from the peace process, which is currently led by the US.

Against this backdrop, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin made a series of statements yesterday. He said that former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder is the best negotiator for dialogue between Russia and the European Union.