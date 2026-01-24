Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder said that Russia should not be demonized. He also advocated the resumption of energy cooperation with Russia.

Putin's friend urged Germany to buy energy from Russia

According to Schroeder, Germany today talks too much about military capabilities, but it should supposedly focus on its "capability for peace."

He stressed that he would continue to insist that Berlin needs to restore energy cooperation with Moscow.

The former German chancellor added that Russia's war against Ukraine is a violation of international law and human rights. However, he stopped short of directly accusing Moscow and emphasized the need for a diplomatic settlement. Moreover, he assured that Russia is not Germany's eternal enemy.

I am also against the demonization of Russia as an eternal enemy. Russia is not a country of barbarians, but a country with a great culture and diverse historical ties with Germany. The "German shame" is that this country was brutally occupied by German soldiers during two world wars. Therefore, we have a special duty to make efforts to achieve peace with Russia and Ukraine. Share

Recall that Schroeder was Chancellor of Germany from 1998 to 2005. After leaving the post of head of government, he worked for some time in Russian energy companies.