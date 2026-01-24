Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder said that Russia should not be demonized. He also advocated the resumption of energy cooperation with Russia.
Points of attention
- Gerhard Schroeder advocates for the resumption of energy cooperation with Russia, highlighting the significance of maintaining peace.
- Schroeder emphasizes Germany's historical duty to work towards peace, based on past events and principles.
- He cautions against demonizing Russia, citing its cultural heritage and historical ties with Germany.
Putin's friend urged Germany to buy energy from Russia
According to Schroeder, Germany today talks too much about military capabilities, but it should supposedly focus on its "capability for peace."
He stressed that he would continue to insist that Berlin needs to restore energy cooperation with Moscow.
The former German chancellor added that Russia's war against Ukraine is a violation of international law and human rights. However, he stopped short of directly accusing Moscow and emphasized the need for a diplomatic settlement. Moreover, he assured that Russia is not Germany's eternal enemy.
Recall that Schroeder was Chancellor of Germany from 1998 to 2005. After leaving the post of head of government, he worked for some time in Russian energy companies.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-