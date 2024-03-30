The head of the German Ministry of Health, Karl Lauterbach, demands that the ex-chancellor Gerhard Schroeder leave the Social Democratic Party (SPD) because of his closeness to the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Schroeder provoked a new scandal in Germany with statements about Putin

According to the German minister, he once had great respect for Gerhard Schroeder, because he did everything possible to carry out reforms in the country, even if everything did not go as it should.

Today, unfortunately, it is a shame for him. He no longer has anything to do with SPD. As a "friend" of Putin, he should simply leave our party, Karl Lauterbach emphasized. Share

Ich habe Gerd Schröder einmal sehr geschätzt, er hatte Mut, Reformen anzupacken, auch wenn nicht alles richtig war. Heute muss man sich leider für ihn schämen. Mit der SPD hat das nichts mehr zu tun. Als „Freund“ Putins sollte er bei uns einfach austreten. https://t.co/oDIASVtzGs — Prof. Karl Lauterbach (@Karl_Lauterbach) March 29, 2024

The head of the German Foreign Ministry drew attention to the interview with Schroeder, which was taken from him by the news agency dpa.

During it, the former leader of Germany made it clear that he is loyal to his friendship with the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, despite the fact that Russia has been carrying out mass genocide against the Ukrainian people for two years in a row.

In addition, Schroeder cynically added that his good relations with the Russian dictator, they say, will help end the Russian-Ukrainian war.

We worked intelligently together for many years. It may still help to find a negotiated solution, I see no other solution. Gerhard Schroeder Ex-Chancellor of Germany

Schroeder opposes giving Taurus to Ukraine

Recently, former German leader Gerhard Schroeder publicly praised current Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who refused to supply Ukraine with Taurus missiles.

I think Olaf Scholz is doing what I would expect from a German chancellor at this point, Gerhard Schroeder said cynically. Share

In addition, Putin's henchman called for a German-French initiative for negotiations to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.