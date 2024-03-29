Germany provides Ukraine with a military aid package

On March 28, the German government updated the list of military aid sent to Ukraine. The new package includes ammunition for Leopard 2 A6 tanks, 155 mm caliber shells, drones, evacuation vehicles, and more.

What was included in the new package for Ukraine from Germany

Ukrainian soldiers received 5 Warthog high-terrain tracked vehicles as repair and evacuation vehicles. Germany also handed over 9 Warthog all-terrain tracked vehicles as command vehicles.

What else will the Armed Forces of Ukraine receive:

ammunition for Leopard 2 A6;

18 thousand ammunition calibre 155 mm;

14 Vector reconnaissance drones with spare parts;

30 RQ-35 Heidrun reconnaissance drones;

Five means of setting obstacles against drones;

180 RF 360 field kits — drone detection systems;

six WISENT-1 demining machine;

two BEAVER bridge pavers with spare parts;

One armoured recovery vehicle (ARV) Bergepanzer 2 with spare parts;

One ARV DACHS;

Nine mine trawls;

One SATCOM surveillance system;

330 infrared cameras;

Three cars for border protection;

Six Mercedes-Benz Zetros fuel fillers;

Two thousand RGW 90 Matador grenade launchers.

The Ukrainian army also received 24,000 40 mm shells, 70 GMG grenade launchers, 3,000 camouflage nets, 2,000 ponchos (protection against rain) and two emergency power generators.

The German government has already shared information about what Ukraine will receive in the future. It is about:

20 Marder APVs;

1 Warthog all-terrain tracked vehicle as a commander's vehicle;

missiles for the Patriot air defense system;

70 infrared cameras.

Military aid from Germany

In February, the Inspector General of the German Armed Forces, General Carsten Breuer, promised the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrsky short-term support for Ukraine in the amount of more than 100 million euros.

A day later, the German government updated the list of military aid provided to Ukraine. Berlin handed over dozens of new drones to Kyiv.

Recently, Germany announced a new package of 500 million euros worth of military aid to Ukraine.