Xi Jinping said that Putin may regret invading Ukraine — insiders

Chinese President Xi Jinping suggested during a conversation with US President Donald Trump that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may eventually regret his invasion of Ukraine, according to insiders at the Financial Times.

Xi admitted that the war is not going according to Putin's plan

According to several sources familiar with the U.S. assessment of last week's summit in Beijing, the Chinese president made the comments during broad talks that touched on Ukraine and included Trump's proposal for the three leaders to cooperate in fighting the International Criminal Court, the publication writes. Share

Journalists are drawing attention to the fact that the statements of the Chinese leader regarding Putin's decision to launch a full-scale war against Ukraine are becoming increasingly categorical.

What is important to understand is that during Xi's meeting with former US President Joe Biden, the Chinese leader refrained from such harsh assessments. Share

As the publication notes, the Chinese leader's criticism of Putin came against the backdrop of Russia's war against Ukraine reaching a dead end, especially for Russia.