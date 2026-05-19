Xi Jinping said that Putin may regret invading Ukraine — insiders
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Politics
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Xi Jinping said that Putin may regret invading Ukraine — insiders

Xi admitted that the war is not going according to Putin's plan
Читати українською
Source:  Financial Times

Chinese President Xi Jinping suggested during a conversation with US President Donald Trump that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may eventually regret his invasion of Ukraine, according to insiders at the Financial Times.

Points of attention

  • The comments come at a crucial point in the conflict, as Ukraine intensifies strikes not only against Russian troops but also targets within Russia.
  • Xi's statements suggest a significant evolution in China's stance towards the Ukraine war and its implications for international relations.

Xi admitted that the war is not going according to Putin's plan

According to several sources familiar with the U.S. assessment of last week's summit in Beijing, the Chinese president made the comments during broad talks that touched on Ukraine and included Trump's proposal for the three leaders to cooperate in fighting the International Criminal Court, the publication writes.

Journalists are drawing attention to the fact that the statements of the Chinese leader regarding Putin's decision to launch a full-scale war against Ukraine are becoming increasingly categorical.

What is important to understand is that during Xi's meeting with former US President Joe Biden, the Chinese leader refrained from such harsh assessments.

As the publication notes, the Chinese leader's criticism of Putin came against the backdrop of Russia's war against Ukraine reaching a dead end, especially for Russia.

Moreover, Xi knows that the Ukrainian Defense Forces have begun to launch extremely powerful strikes not only against Russian troops, but also against the oil facilities of the aggressor country.

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