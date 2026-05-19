Xi Jinping said that Putin may regret invading Ukraine — insiders

Chinese President Xi Jinping suggested during a conversation with US President Donald Trump that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may eventually regret his invasion of Ukraine, according to insiders at the Financial Times.
Points of attention
- The comments come at a crucial point in the conflict, as Ukraine intensifies strikes not only against Russian troops but also targets within Russia.
- Xi's statements suggest a significant evolution in China's stance towards the Ukraine war and its implications for international relations.
Xi admitted that the war is not going according to Putin's plan
Journalists are drawing attention to the fact that the statements of the Chinese leader regarding Putin's decision to launch a full-scale war against Ukraine are becoming increasingly categorical.
As the publication notes, the Chinese leader's criticism of Putin came against the backdrop of Russia's war against Ukraine reaching a dead end, especially for Russia.
Moreover, Xi knows that the Ukrainian Defense Forces have begun to launch extremely powerful strikes not only against Russian troops, but also against the oil facilities of the aggressor country.
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