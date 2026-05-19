Watch: Russian authorities confirmed the attack by hundreds of Ukrainian drones

On the morning of May 19, the Russian Defense Ministry admitted that several hundred Ukrainian UAVs had again attacked the territory of the aggressor country, but traditionally decided to hide their exact number. The enemy agency claims that Russian air defense was able to neutralize as many as 315 drones.

“Bavovna” in Russia on May 19 — details and video

The Governor of the Yaroslavl Region of the Russian Federation, Mikhail Evraev, has already made an official statement.

According to the latter, his region was hit by Ukrainian UAVs.

Against this background, Yevraev officially confirmed that traffic was blocked on the way out of Yaroslavl towards Moscow from the intersection of Moskovsky Prospect with the South-Western District.

According to local residents, loud explosions were heard in Yaroslavl.

A Kremlin protege in the region announced a drone hit an industrial facility and caused a fire.

Most of the drones were shot down, but an industrial facility was hit. The fire is being extinguished by special services, the governor assures the townspeople. Share

According to eyewitnesses, the Yaroslavsky Refinery (Slavneft-YANOS) in Yaroslavl was hit by Ukrainian strikes.

What is important to understand is that it is one of the main facilities of the Russian oil refining industry. This plant processes about 15 million tons of oil per year, ranking fourth in terms of oil refining volumes in the Russian Federation.

In addition, it is noted that on the night of May 18, Rosaviatsia announced the closure of a number of Russian airports.