"He conducted hostile strikes on Kyiv." SBU detains Russian intelligence agent

The counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine officially confirmed that it was able to detain another agent of Russian military intelligence (better known as the GRU of the Russian Federation), who was coordinating Russian air attacks on Kyiv and the Donetsk region.
Points of attention
- The successful operation highlights the ongoing threat of Russian intelligence agents operating in Ukraine and the importance of robust counterintelligence efforts to protect national security.
- The evidence seized from the agent's smartphone serves as a reminder of the constant vigilance and readiness required to combat foreign espionage and hostile activities.
SBU exposes another Russian GRU agent in Ukraine
As counterintelligence managed to find out, the Russian agent turned out to be a security guard at one of Kyiv's universities.
The suspect was recruited through his sister, who lives in the aggressor country.
What is important to understand is that the relative of the detainee acted as a "liaison" — through her, the agent transmitted coordinates to the GRU.
The SBU also managed to document how the suspect traveled around the city, tracking Russian "arrivals", marking their geolocation on a Google map, and taking pictures of damaged structures.
Moreover, it is indicated that the GRU agent actively collected data on the location of reserve command posts and combat positions of the Defense Forces in the Donetsk region.
To this end, the man covertly asked his acquaintances for information about Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters on various fronts on the Eastern Front.
The guard was charged under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).
What is important to understand is that the man faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.
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