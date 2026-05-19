"He conducted hostile strikes on Kyiv." SBU detains Russian intelligence agent
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Ukraine
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"He conducted hostile strikes on Kyiv." SBU detains Russian intelligence agent

Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
SBU exposes another Russian GRU agent in Ukraine
Читати українською

The counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine officially confirmed that it was able to detain another agent of Russian military intelligence (better known as the GRU of the Russian Federation), who was coordinating Russian air attacks on Kyiv and the Donetsk region.

Points of attention

  • The successful operation highlights the ongoing threat of Russian intelligence agents operating in Ukraine and the importance of robust counterintelligence efforts to protect national security.
  • The evidence seized from the agent's smartphone serves as a reminder of the constant vigilance and readiness required to combat foreign espionage and hostile activities.

SBU exposes another Russian GRU agent in Ukraine

As counterintelligence managed to find out, the Russian agent turned out to be a security guard at one of Kyiv's universities.

The suspect was recruited through his sister, who lives in the aggressor country.

What is important to understand is that the relative of the detainee acted as a "liaison" — through her, the agent transmitted coordinates to the GRU.

It was established that in Kyiv, the attacker was monitoring the consequences of Russian attacks to adjust for repeated shelling of the city. Among his priority "goals" was conducting additional reconnaissance near thermal power plants and other energy infrastructure facilities in Kyiv.

The SBU also managed to document how the suspect traveled around the city, tracking Russian "arrivals", marking their geolocation on a Google map, and taking pictures of damaged structures.

Moreover, it is indicated that the GRU agent actively collected data on the location of reserve command posts and combat positions of the Defense Forces in the Donetsk region.

To this end, the man covertly asked his acquaintances for information about Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters on various fronts on the Eastern Front.

SBU officers detained the perpetrator at his place of residence in the Kyiv region. During the search, a smartphone containing evidence of his work for the enemy was seized from him.

The guard was charged under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

What is important to understand is that the man faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

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