Ukraine's new strategy in the war with Russia has proven to be truly successful
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Ukraine
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Ukraine's new strategy in the war with Russia has proven to be truly successful

Ukraine returns the war to the aggressor's territory
Читати українською
Source:  Foreign Policy

German journalist and analyst Paul Hockenos draws attention to the fact that Ukraine has chosen a new strategy in the war against Russia - it is about powerful long-range strikes on the territory of the aggressor country.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine's Defense Forces have been actively working on strategically neutralizing objects on enemy territory to minimize manpower losses in offensive operations and weaken the Russian economy.
  • The strategic long-range strikes serve to remind Russians that the war is no longer distant but returning to their own territory, challenging their beliefs and perceptions of conflict.

Ukraine returns the war to the aggressor's territory

As Paul Hokenos noted, back in 2025, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky de facto announced a new concept of war — its return to Russia.

The war was brought from Russia, and it is to Russia that the war must be pushed — it is they who must be forced to make peace, it is they who must be pressured to ensure security.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

As it turned out, these were not empty words, because for a long time now, the Defense Forces of Ukraine have been doing everything possible to "strategically neutralize" objects on enemy territory.

This way, it is possible to implement several important tasks at once. One of them is to minimize the loss of manpower in offensive operations.

According to the expert, it is the strategy of long-range asymmetric warfare that makes it possible to quickly weaken the already shaky Russian economy, as well as actively destroy enemy military production.

Another important goal of such attacks is to remind Russians that the war is not somewhere far away, in another country, as they have believed for many years in a row — the war is returning to Russia.

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