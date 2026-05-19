According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on May 18, the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully destroyed pontoon bridges and other facilities of the Russian invaders.
Points of attention
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirms defeats in strategic areas, showcasing the Ukrainian defense capabilities.
- Ongoing efforts by the Ukrainian Defense Forces aim to completely halt armed aggression from the Russian Federation.
New successes of the Defense Forces of Ukraine
Moreover, it is indicated that this time two enemy pontoon bridges were hit by Ukrainian soldiers at once — loud explosions were heard on the Donetsk Oblast TOT.
Also, once again, the Russian army was unable to protect manpower concentrations from attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirms the defeat in the areas of Sichneve, Dnipropetrovsk region, and Rodynske, Donetsk region.
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