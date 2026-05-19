According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on May 18, the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully destroyed pontoon bridges and other facilities of the Russian invaders.

New successes of the Defense Forces of Ukraine

On May 18, 2026, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck an enemy command and observation post in the Tyotkinye area (Kursk region, Russia), as well as its UAV control points in the areas of Oleksandrivka, Kherson region, and Belovodi, Sumy region, — said the official statement of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Share

Moreover, it is indicated that this time two enemy pontoon bridges were hit by Ukrainian soldiers at once — loud explosions were heard on the Donetsk Oblast TOT.

Also, once again, the Russian army was unable to protect manpower concentrations from attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirms the defeat in the areas of Sichneve, Dnipropetrovsk region, and Rodynske, Donetsk region.