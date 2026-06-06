Belarus may be preparing provocations towards Kyiv and western Ukraine — State Security Service of Ukraine

Belarus may carry out provocations towards Kyiv and the western regions, as was the case in 2022. This was reported by the spokesman for the State Border Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko, to Media Center Ukraine.

Ukraine must be ready for provocations from Belarus — State Security Service of Ukraine

According to him, the risk of provocations remains.

There may be provocations in the direction of Kyiv. There may be provocations in the direction of the western sector with the aim of cutting off logistical routes. This was also observed in 2022. Share

Therefore, as the spokesman for the State Border Service of Ukraine noted, Ukraine must prepare for the worst.

We must be stronger than what can come to us.

Recently, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced 5 scenarios for Russia to expand the war in northern Ukraine. Among these scenarios is the involvement of Belarus in the war.