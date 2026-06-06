Belarus may be preparing provocations towards Kyiv and western Ukraine — State Security Service of Ukraine
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Ukraine
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Belarus may be preparing provocations towards Kyiv and western Ukraine — State Security Service of Ukraine

Belarus
Читати українською
Source:  Media Center Ukraine

Belarus may carry out provocations towards Kyiv and the western regions, as was the case in 2022. This was reported by the spokesman for the State Border Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko, to Media Center Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • State Security Service of Ukraine warns of potential provocations from Belarus towards Kyiv and the western regions.
  • Ukraine must increase its security measures and be prepared for possible provocations, including the risk of Belarus being drawn into the conflict with Russian support.

Ukraine must be ready for provocations from Belarus — State Security Service of Ukraine

According to him, the risk of provocations remains.

There may be provocations in the direction of Kyiv. There may be provocations in the direction of the western sector with the aim of cutting off logistical routes. This was also observed in 2022.

Therefore, as the spokesman for the State Border Service of Ukraine noted, Ukraine must prepare for the worst.

We must be stronger than what can come to us.

Recently, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced 5 scenarios for Russia to expand the war in northern Ukraine. Among these scenarios is the involvement of Belarus in the war.

At the same time, Belarus has held joint nuclear exercises with Russia, and Minsk regularly makes accusations against Ukraine. The other day, the Belarusian regime announced alleged drone attacks from Ukrainian territory.

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