The Ambassador of Belarus to Russia, Dmytro Krutoy, said that the special services of his country allegedly helped the Russian Federation to catch the suspects in the shooting at the "Crocus City Hall" concert hall near Moscow, who could flee across the Belarusian-Russian border.

Terrorists from Russia were moving towards the border with Belarus

Krutoy told reporters that the head of the Belarusian State Security Committee was "in direct contact" with his colleague from Russia.

And in fact, the main task last night was to prevent terrorists from crossing our common (Russian-Belarusian, — ed.) border. This task is complete. Maximum security measures have been introduced, — the ambassador said. Share

Earlier, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that all four shooters in Crocus City Hall near Moscow were detained when they allegedly tried to move towards Ukraine, which, he said, had prepared a "window" on the border to receive the suspects.

Ukrainian military intelligence agency called such statements "primitive lies aimed at idiots and the zombified Russian population."

Crocus City Hall shooting in the Moscow region: what is known

On the evening of March 22, a shooting occurred in the concert hall of the Crocus City Hall music center in Krasnohorsk, Moscow Region, during a concert by the band "Piknik".

A fire also broke out there, the roof collapsed. Russian media say that at least three people in camouflage burst into the hall and opened fire with automatic weapons.

ISIS militants claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack. At the same time, Russian propagandists and the FSB accused Ukraine of involvement.

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine stated that the terrorist attack was a deliberate provocation by Russian special services at the behest of Putin. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also categorically rejected accusations of Kyiv's alleged involvement.