Biden bans imports of Russian uranium

US President Joe Biden signed a law banning the import of Russian uranium, which was previously passed by the US Congress.
Restrictions on uranium imports to the US will remain in place until 2040
Until January 2028, the US Department of Energy will be able to issue permits for the import of unirradiated low-enriched uranium produced in Russia or by a Russian enterprise if other sources of supply are unavailable.
The document will enter into force 90 days after its signing. The restriction will be valid until 2040.
According to US national security adviser Jake Sullivan, this decision will strengthen US energy and economic security, reduce and eventually eliminate dependence on Russia for civilian nuclear power.
The new law cuts off a key source of income for Russia
Congress passed a ban on Russian oil, gas and coal shortly after the start of a full-scale Russian military invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, but Russia continues to supply about 20% of its enriched uranium for US nuclear fuel.
The US spends about $1 billion a year on nuclear fuel from Russia, so the new law cuts off a key source of income for Russia.
According to the US Department of Energy, Russia supplied nearly a quarter of the enriched uranium used to fuel more than 90 commercial reactors, making it the top foreign supplier.
The White House also hopes that thanks to unprecedented federal funding of almost three billion dollars recently allocated by the US Congress, new uranium enrichment facilities will be launched in the country.
The United States also agreed with Canada, France, Japan and Great Britain last December to jointly invest more than four billion dollars in the expansion of enrichment and conversion capacities in their countries.
More on the topic
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-