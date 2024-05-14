Biden bans imports of Russian uranium

US President Joe Biden signed a law banning the import of Russian uranium, which was previously passed by the US Congress.

Restrictions on uranium imports to the US will remain in place until 2040

Until January 2028, the US Department of Energy will be able to issue permits for the import of unirradiated low-enriched uranium produced in Russia or by a Russian enterprise if other sources of supply are unavailable.

The document will enter into force 90 days after its signing. The restriction will be valid until 2040.

According to US national security adviser Jake Sullivan, this decision will strengthen US energy and economic security, reduce and eventually eliminate dependence on Russia for civilian nuclear power.

This new law restores America's leadership in the nuclear sector. It will help secure our energy sector for future generations. And, building on the unprecedented $2.72 billion in federal funding that Congress recently appropriated at the President's request, it will provide the impetus for new uranium enrichment facilities in the United States and send a clear signal to industry that we are committed to the long-term growth of our nuclear sector. Jake Sullivan US National Security Advisor

The new law cuts off a key source of income for Russia

Congress passed a ban on Russian oil, gas and coal shortly after the start of a full-scale Russian military invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, but Russia continues to supply about 20% of its enriched uranium for US nuclear fuel.

The US spends about $1 billion a year on nuclear fuel from Russia, so the new law cuts off a key source of income for Russia.

According to the US Department of Energy, Russia supplied nearly a quarter of the enriched uranium used to fuel more than 90 commercial reactors, making it the top foreign supplier.

The White House also hopes that thanks to unprecedented federal funding of almost three billion dollars recently allocated by the US Congress, new uranium enrichment facilities will be launched in the country.