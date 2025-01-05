Biden is preparing two speeches in his last days in office — what exactly will they be about

Incumbent US President Joe Biden is planning to deliver two major speeches before his term ends. This is how he wants to sum up his 50-year political career.

What speeches is Biden preparing in his last days in office?

According to sources, the first speech will be dedicated to US foreign policy. It will be delivered after January 12, when Biden returns from an official visit to Italy.

The president is expected to focus on the importance of preserving global alliances, expanding NATO, strengthening relations in the Indo-Pacific region, and providing military and financial support to Ukraine in response to a full-scale Russian invasion.

The second speech will be dedicated to his work in the White House and public service. It will be a virtual farewell address to the citizens of the United States.

According to the publication, this speech will likely be similar to the addresses of his predecessors: George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama.

The speeches are not yet complete, but Biden's team has already identified their key themes and overall plan.

Let us remind you that on January 20, the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump will take place in the United States.

US announces aid to Ukraine on New Year's Eve

American leader Joe Biden announced the allocation of a new military aid package to Ukraine worth $2.5 billion.

It is worth noting that it includes:

$1.25 billion — an additional package of spending cuts for the Ukrainian army;

$1.22 billion — Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), which includes the use of all remaining funds from this program.

"Under my leadership, the United States will work tirelessly to strengthen Ukraine's position in this war for the rest of my term in office," Joe Biden said. Share

In addition, on December 30, it became known that official Washington would provide Ukraine with $15 billion.

These funds are secured by future income from frozen Russian assets.