Biden is preparing two speeches in his last days in office — what exactly will they be about

Incumbent US President Joe Biden is planning to deliver two major speeches before his term ends. This is how he wants to sum up his 50-year political career.
Points of attention
- Joe Biden is preparing two speeches before the end of his term as US president.
- The first speech will be dedicated to foreign policy, where he will focus on the importance of preserving global alliances and supporting Ukraine.
- The second speech will be about his work in the White House and public service and will be a farewell address to the citizens of the United States.
- Joe Biden announced a new $2.5 billion military aid package for Ukraine.
- Ukraine will receive support through security assistance measures, which will ensure the strengthening of its positions in the international arena.
What speeches is Biden preparing in his last days in office?
According to sources, the first speech will be dedicated to US foreign policy. It will be delivered after January 12, when Biden returns from an official visit to Italy.
The president is expected to focus on the importance of preserving global alliances, expanding NATO, strengthening relations in the Indo-Pacific region, and providing military and financial support to Ukraine in response to a full-scale Russian invasion.
The second speech will be dedicated to his work in the White House and public service. It will be a virtual farewell address to the citizens of the United States.
According to the publication, this speech will likely be similar to the addresses of his predecessors: George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama.
The speeches are not yet complete, but Biden's team has already identified their key themes and overall plan.
Let us remind you that on January 20, the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump will take place in the United States.
US announces aid to Ukraine on New Year's Eve
American leader Joe Biden announced the allocation of a new military aid package to Ukraine worth $2.5 billion.
It is worth noting that it includes:
$1.25 billion — an additional package of spending cuts for the Ukrainian army;
$1.22 billion — Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), which includes the use of all remaining funds from this program.
In addition, on December 30, it became known that official Washington would provide Ukraine with $15 billion.
These funds are secured by future income from frozen Russian assets.