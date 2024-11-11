Bitcoin broke record value amid Trump's victory

The value of Bitcoin continues to set new records after Donald Trump won the US presidential election. Currently, the price of cryptocurrency is more than 86 thousand dollars.
Points of attention
- Bitcoin's value has skyrocketed after Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential election, reaching over $86,000.
- Trump's promises to boost the US digital asset industry have led to a surge in Bitcoin's popularity and price, increasing by more than 25% post-election.
- The creation of a strategic Bitcoin reserve and regulatory involvement in digital finance by the Trump administration have further propelled the cryptocurrency's value.
- Bitcoin's recent price surge is expected to continue as Trump's administration takes actions to enhance its popularity and value.
- Recent data shows Bitcoin's price breaking new records almost daily, with a significant 8.4% rise to $86,633 reported by Bloomberg post-election.
Bitcoin broke the value record: what is known
Bitcoin is up more than 25% since last week's election. At the same time, new value records were recorded almost every day.
According to Bloomberg, the price of the cryptocurrency rose by 8.4% today to an unprecedented $86,633. This is the biggest jump since the price rose by almost 10% the day after the election.
This increase in the value of Bitcoin is explained by the fact that during the election campaign, Trump promised to make the US the center of the digital asset industry. This involves the creation of a strategic Bitcoin reserve and more.
Bitcoin continues to rise in value
The coin continues to rise in value amid Donald Trump's return to the White House.
As you know, during his campaign, the Republican leader promised to make the US the center of the digital asset industry, create a national bitcoin reserve and appoint regulators that support digital finance.
During the race for the presidency, he won support that exceeded expectations, with the Republican Party in control of the Senate and likely to retain the majority in the House of Representatives.