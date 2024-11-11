Bitcoin broke record value amid Trump's victory

The value of Bitcoin continues to set new records after Donald Trump won the US presidential election. Currently, the price of cryptocurrency is more than 86 thousand dollars.

Bitcoin broke the value record: what is known

Bitcoin is up more than 25% since last week's election. At the same time, new value records were recorded almost every day.

According to Bloomberg, the price of the cryptocurrency rose by 8.4% today to an unprecedented $86,633. This is the biggest jump since the price rose by almost 10% the day after the election.

This increase in the value of Bitcoin is explained by the fact that during the election campaign, Trump promised to make the US the center of the digital asset industry. This involves the creation of a strategic Bitcoin reserve and more.

The coin continues to rise in value amid Donald Trump's return to the White House.

On November 10, the token increased in price by almost 5%, reaching a record level of $80,092. Share

