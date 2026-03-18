"Black Beauty" discovered on Mars — what is known about it

Scientists have unexpectedly found a large Martian rock on the “Red Planet.” It has already been eloquently named “Black Beauty.” This discovery provides an opportunity to learn even more about the history of the mysterious planet.

“Black Beauty” on Mars — what we learned

A statement on this occasion was made by Dr. Anthony Lagain, a researcher at the Center for Space Science and Technology at Curtin University, writes Daily Galaxy .

According to him, scientists accidentally stumbled upon a meteorite that was most likely formed as a result of a powerful impact on Mars.

According to the latest data, it dates back more than 4.48 billion years.

Dr. Anthony Lagain emphasizes that this find actually confirms the theory that liquid water once existed on Mars.

"The area we identify as the source of this unique Martian meteorite sample is a true window into the oldest environment of planets, including Earth, which our planet has lost to plate tectonics and erosion," the expert explained. Share

He also confirmed that the scan revealed inclusions of iron oxyhydroxide in the meteorite, which are rich in hydrogen.

Despite the fact that such tiny fragments make up about 0.4% of the sample volume, their significance is very great.