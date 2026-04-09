Bodies of 1,000 dead returned to Ukraine from Russia

As part of repatriation measures, the bodies (remains) of thousands of dead were returned to Ukraine, which, according to the Russian side, belong to Ukrainian servicemen.

Ukraine returns 1,000 bodies of dead from Russia

This was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

On April 9, repatriation events took place, as a result of which the bodies (remains) of 1,000 deceased people were returned to Ukraine.

According to the Russian side, the returned bodies belong to Ukrainian servicemen.