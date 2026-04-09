Bodies of 1,000 dead returned to Ukraine from Russia
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Bodies of 1,000 dead returned to Ukraine from Russia

Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War
bodies
Читати українською

As part of repatriation measures, the bodies (remains) of thousands of dead were returned to Ukraine, which, according to the Russian side, belong to Ukrainian servicemen.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine receives the bodies of 1,000 deceased persons from Russia as part of repatriation efforts, believed to be Ukrainian servicemen.
  • Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reported the repatriation events that occurred on April 9.

Ukraine returns 1,000 bodies of dead from Russia

This was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

On April 9, repatriation events took place, as a result of which the bodies (remains) of 1,000 deceased people were returned to Ukraine.

According to the Russian side, the returned bodies belong to Ukrainian servicemen.

Law enforcement investigators, together with expert institutions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, will conduct all necessary examinations to identify the repatriated persons. After the identification of the deceased, the bodies will be handed over to the families for a dignified burial.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine returns 1,003 bodies of Defense Forces soldiers
The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War (CHTPW)
1003 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers returned home
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
An unexploded grenade was discovered during an autopsy on a soldier's body in Chernivtsi
Grenade in the body of a fallen soldier - what is known

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?