An unexploded grenade was discovered during an autopsy on a soldier's body in Chernivtsi

In Chernivtsi, during the autopsy of a deceased person, defenders found a grenade that could have exploded directly in the morgue. However, the explosive was successfully defused by pyrotechnicians - no one was killed or injured.
Points of attention
- This incident underscores the risks faced by forensic experts and morgue staff when handling bodies of individuals who might have been involved in combat situations, necessitating heightened caution and security measures.
- Ensuring the safety of morgue personnel and preserving evidence during autopsies require close collaboration between forensic experts, pyrotechnicians, and emergency services to mitigate the risks posed by unexpected explosives.
Grenade in the body of a fallen soldier — what is known
The details of this incident were revealed by the head of the regional bureau of forensic medical examination, Viktor Bachynskyi.
According to him, this is the body of a Ukrainian defender, which Russia returned as part of one of the recent exchanges of fallen soldiers.
Bachynsky confirmed to reporters that previously explosives were mostly found in pockets, but this time it was found under the skin for the first time.
As the specialist explained, the grenade flew through the abdominal cavity, passed through the body, but did not explode — it remained under the right thigh.
In light of recent events, all employees were evacuated from the morgue and pyrotechnicians were called in to remove the grenade.
