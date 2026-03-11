Defense forces hit enemy oil depots and a command post of the Russian army

On March 11, the General Staff reported on new successful operations of the Ukrainian Defense Forces on the front line and beyond. This time, Russian fuel and fuel depots, oil depots, the Buk-M1 air defense system, and the enemy command post came under powerful strikes by the defenders.

Ukraine's new deep strikes — what are the results?

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that this time the command post of a separate motorized rifle brigade of the Russian army fell under the control of Ukrainian troops.

What is important to understand is that it was located near Avdiivka (TOT of Donetsk region).

In addition, it was possible to successfully hit a Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile system in the Bagativka area (Zaporizha region).

Ukrainian military units struck ammunition and material and technical equipment depots of the occupiers. Thus, an ammunition depot in the Shyroka Balka area of Donetsk region, material and technical equipment depots near Maryanivka and Pryshyb, and a UAV depot in the Novozlatopol area of Zaporizhia region were hit.

Moreover, the Russian invaders were unable to protect fuel and lubricants warehouses in the Berdyansk and Kuznetsivka areas from Ukrainian attacks.

The damage to the oil depot in Berdyansk (TOT of Zaporizhia region), as well as oil depots in the Dzhankoy and Azov districts in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea, has been officially confirmed.