On March 11, the General Staff reported on new successful operations of the Ukrainian Defense Forces on the front line and beyond. This time, Russian fuel and fuel depots, oil depots, the Buk-M1 air defense system, and the enemy command post came under powerful strikes by the defenders.
Points of attention
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirms control over a Russian motorized rifle brigade command post near Avdiivka, Donetsk region.
- The ongoing success of Ukrainian military units in targeting strategic enemy assets showcases their determination and effectiveness in the conflict.
Ukraine's new deep strikes — what are the results?
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that this time the command post of a separate motorized rifle brigade of the Russian army fell under the control of Ukrainian troops.
What is important to understand is that it was located near Avdiivka (TOT of Donetsk region).
In addition, it was possible to successfully hit a Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile system in the Bagativka area (Zaporizha region).
Moreover, the Russian invaders were unable to protect fuel and lubricants warehouses in the Berdyansk and Kuznetsivka areas from Ukrainian attacks.
The damage to the oil depot in Berdyansk (TOT of Zaporizhia region), as well as oil depots in the Dzhankoy and Azov districts in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea, has been officially confirmed.
