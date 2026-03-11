Russian drone attacks minibus in Kherson — 20 injured
Ukraine
Russian drone attacks minibus in Kherson — 20 injured

Kherson MBA
minibus
At around 12:30 p.m. on March 11, a Russian drone struck a minibus in Kherson. As of 3 p.m., 20 people were reported injured.

  • Russian drone strikes minibus in Kherson, leaving 20 people injured, including a woman in serious condition.
  • Victims of the attack include the driver and passengers with various injuries, with medical workers offering necessary assistance.

Russian drone attacks minibus in Kherson: many injured

It is already known that 20 people were injured as a result of a Russian drone attack on a shuttle bus in the Dnipro district at around 12:30.

Five injured people were taken to the hospital, one of them, a 48-year-old woman, is in serious condition.

The 58-year-old driver suffered a mine-blast injury and shrapnel wounds to his hands and face.

Women aged 46 and 59 and a 52-year-old man suffered mine and blast injuries and shrapnel wounds.

Doctors are providing all victims with the necessary assistance.

Ukraine
