Russians killed a man and a woman in Kherson

According to the latest reports, two civilians in Kherson were killed and two others were injured as a result of Russian strikes on the city on the morning of March 4.
Points of attention
- The consequences of Russia's attacks on Kherson are devastating, with civilians suffering serious injuries and fatalities.
- The city authorities and officials are closely monitoring the situation and providing necessary medical assistance to the affected individuals.
Russia's attacks on Kherson - what are the consequences?
The head of the Kherson MBA, Yaroslav Shanko, made an official statement on this matter.
According to the latter, a 76-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man came under enemy fire in the Dnipro district.
A few hours ago, the city authorities announced that at around 8:00 a.m., Russian invaders carried out a drone attack on a car in the center of Kherson - a 47-year-old man was injured.
A civilian suffered a concussion and a mine-explosive injury.
