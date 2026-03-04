Russians killed a man and a woman in Kherson

According to the latest reports, two civilians in Kherson were killed and two others were injured as a result of Russian strikes on the city on the morning of March 4.

Russia's attacks on Kherson - what are the consequences?

The head of the Kherson MBA, Yaroslav Shanko, made an official statement on this matter.

According to the latter, a 76-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man came under enemy fire in the Dnipro district.

They received fatal injuries and died on the spot, confirmed Yaroslav Shanko. Share

A few hours ago, the city authorities announced that at around 8:00 a.m., Russian invaders carried out a drone attack on a car in the center of Kherson - a 47-year-old man was injured.

A civilian suffered a concussion and a mine-explosive injury.