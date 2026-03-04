The General Staff announced the defeat of 5 areas of concentration of the Russian army
The General Staff announced the defeat of 5 areas of concentration of the Russian army

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Читати українською

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked five areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment of the Russian invaders.

Points of attention

  • The ongoing conflict marks the 1470th day of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, with a total of 144 combat clashes reported at the front in the past day.
  • The latest statistics show a grim picture for the Russian army, with escalating losses in various combat units and equipment, highlighting the intensity of the conflict and the resistance put up by the Ukrainian forces.

Losses of the Russian Army as of March 4, 2026

The total enemy combat losses from 02/24/22 to 03/04/26 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,269,500 (+980) people

  • tanks — 11,723 (+5) units.

  • armored combat vehicles — 24,135 (+4) units.

  • artillery systems — 37,874 (+32) units.

  • MLRS — 1,667 (+2) units.

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 156,431 (+1,733) units.

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 81,224 (+232) units.

  • special equipment — 4,078 (+2) units.

The defense forces are repelling attempts by the occupiers to improve their position and advance deeper into the territory of Ukraine, inflicting significant losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment on various sections of the front.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out one missile strike, using one rocket, 74 air strikes, and dropped 255 guided bombs.

In addition, it used 8,445 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,453 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 94 from multiple launch rocket systems.

