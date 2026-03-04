Ukrainian air defense neutralizes 129 Russian drones

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of March 3-4, Russian invaders attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 149 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas type and drones of other types.
Points of attention
- The ongoing attacks highlight the continuous threat faced by Ukraine, emphasizing the importance of vigilance and adherence to safety rules for all citizens.
- The Ukrainian military reiterates the call for unity and solidarity in defending the skies and achieving victory against aggressors.
The PPO reports on the results of its work
This time, Russian drones flew from the directions of Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — the Russian Federation, and Gvardiyske — the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, about 100 of them were "shaheeds".
Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.
The Ukrainian Air Force confirmed that 19 strike UAVs were hit at 15 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments) at one location.
The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.
