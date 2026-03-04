Ukrainian air defense neutralizes 129 Russian drones

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of March 3-4, Russian invaders attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 149 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas type and drones of other types.

The PPO reports on the results of its work

This time, Russian drones flew from the directions of Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — the Russian Federation, and Gvardiyske — the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, about 100 of them were "shaheeds".

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 129 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country. Share

The Ukrainian Air Force confirmed that 19 strike UAVs were hit at 15 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments) at one location.

The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.