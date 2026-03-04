Watch: Russian tanker burns in the Mediterranean Sea
Category
Events
Publication date

Watch: Russian tanker burns in the Mediterranean Sea

Another Russian tanker catches fire
Читати українською
Source:  Reuters

As the media learned from its insiders, the Russian-flagged Arctic Metagaz tanker, transporting liquefied natural gas, caught fire in the Mediterranean Sea.

Points of attention

  • The vessel is under US and UK sanctions for its involvement in transporting LNG from Russian terminals in the Arctic to China, highlighting the international implications of the incident.
  • Media outlets are actively seeking comments and responses from relevant authorities, such as the SBU and Security Service of Ukraine, to unravel the full details of the Russian tanker fire.

Another Russian tanker catches fire

According to anonymous sources, the tanker last reported its location off the coast of Malta on March 2.

Another insider suggested that a Ukrainian drone could have struck this vessel, but there is no evidence of this information yet.

Most likely, it is a naval strike drone.

Against the backdrop of recent events, the Armed Forces of Malta issued an official statement.

They have already confirmed that they received a report of the fire and arrived at the vessel.

The ship's crew was found in a lifeboat in the search and rescue region of Libya and is safe.

Reuters has already reached out to the Security Service of Ukraine for comment, but has not yet received any responses.

What is important to understand is that the Arctic Metagaz vessel is under US and UK sanctions for transporting LNG from Russian terminals in the Arctic to China.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"We have a chance." Zelensky sees the possibility of a quick end to the war
Zelenskyy assessed the progress of peace negotiations
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: Russian air defense shot down its own helicopter during a "bavovna" operation in the Rostov region
Russia destroyed its own helicopter
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian air defense neutralizes 129 Russian drones
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The PPO reports on the results of its work

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?