Watch: Russian tanker burns in the Mediterranean Sea

As the media learned from its insiders, the Russian-flagged Arctic Metagaz tanker, transporting liquefied natural gas, caught fire in the Mediterranean Sea.

Another Russian tanker catches fire

According to anonymous sources, the tanker last reported its location off the coast of Malta on March 2.

Another insider suggested that a Ukrainian drone could have struck this vessel, but there is no evidence of this information yet.

Most likely, it is a naval strike drone.

Against the backdrop of recent events, the Armed Forces of Malta issued an official statement.

They have already confirmed that they received a report of the fire and arrived at the vessel.

The ship's crew was found in a lifeboat in the search and rescue region of Libya and is safe.

Reuters has already reached out to the Security Service of Ukraine for comment, but has not yet received any responses.