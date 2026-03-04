Watch: Russian tanker burns in the Mediterranean Sea

As the media learned from its insiders, the Russian-flagged Arctic Metagaz tanker, transporting liquefied natural gas, caught fire in the Mediterranean Sea.
Points of attention
- The vessel is under US and UK sanctions for its involvement in transporting LNG from Russian terminals in the Arctic to China, highlighting the international implications of the incident.
- Media outlets are actively seeking comments and responses from relevant authorities, such as the SBU and Security Service of Ukraine, to unravel the full details of the Russian tanker fire.
Another Russian tanker catches fire
According to anonymous sources, the tanker last reported its location off the coast of Malta on March 2.
Another insider suggested that a Ukrainian drone could have struck this vessel, but there is no evidence of this information yet.
Most likely, it is a naval strike drone.
Against the backdrop of recent events, the Armed Forces of Malta issued an official statement.
They have already confirmed that they received a report of the fire and arrived at the vessel.
Reuters has already reached out to the Security Service of Ukraine for comment, but has not yet received any responses.
What is important to understand is that the Arctic Metagaz vessel is under US and UK sanctions for transporting LNG from Russian terminals in the Arctic to China.
