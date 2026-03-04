Putin failed to take advantage of the oil price spike
Putin failed to take advantage of the oil price spike

Source:  Reuters

The war in the Middle East has caused a sharp jump in the price of “black gold”, which should have been a chance for the Kremlin to earn more money for the war against Ukraine. However, exports are paralyzed, so dictator Vladimir Putin has not been able to realize his plan.

  • European authorities have increased the detention of tankers transporting Russian oil, adding to the hurdles faced by the Kremlin in leveraging the oil price spike.
  • The missed opportunity to take advantage of the sharp jump in oil prices highlights the ongoing challenges and setbacks faced by Putin's regime in sustaining its aggressive actions.

Anonymous sources told the media that the aggressor country missed the opportunity to take advantage of the sharp jump in world oil prices this week.

First of all, this happened due to regular powerful attacks by Ukraine and adverse weather conditions - the export of "black gold" was blocked.

Insiders point out that the Russian oil terminal "Sheskharis" in the port of Novorossiysk has suspended oil loading.

What is important to understand is that this happened on March 2. It was then that a strike by Ukrainian drones triggered a fire at a fuel terminal and also led to damage to dozens of buildings.

Another serious problem for the Kremlin is that Russia's federal budget deficit is growing due to the lack of revenue from oil and gas - it is no secret that they reach almost 25% of budget revenues.

Moreover, it is indicated that European authorities have intensified the detention of "shadow fleet" tankers used to transport Russian oil.

