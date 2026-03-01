Russia shelled Kherson — 4 elderly people killed

On March 1, at around 1:20 p.m., Russian invaders launched a new attack on the Korabelny district of Kherson. According to the latest data, this attack claimed the lives of four civilians.

Russian occupiers killed 4 more Ukrainian civilians

The first details were reported by the head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin.

At around 1:20 p.m., Russian terrorists shelled the Korabelny district of Kherson. Previously, three people were killed as a result of enemy strikes. Two more Kherson residents were injured and are currently in the hospital. The information is being clarified. Alexander Prokudin Head of the Kherson Regional State Administration

A little later, he confirmed that two elderly women who were near the entrance of a house were killed as a result of the Russian attack on the Korabelny district.

In addition, Prokudin added that two more townspeople — an 85-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man — suffered blast injuries and multiple shrapnel wounds to the head and torso.

They were urgently hospitalized, but the lives of the elderly people could not be saved.