Russia shelled Kherson — 4 elderly people killed

On March 1, at around 1:20 p.m., Russian invaders launched a new attack on the Korabelny district of Kherson. According to the latest data, this attack claimed the lives of four civilians.
- The attack also left 2 Kherson residents injured and hospitalized, adding to the tragic toll of the assault.
- The international community condemns the violence and expresses condolences to the families affected by this heinous act.
Russian occupiers killed 4 more Ukrainian civilians
The first details were reported by the head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin.
A little later, he confirmed that two elderly women who were near the entrance of a house were killed as a result of the Russian attack on the Korabelny district.
In addition, Prokudin added that two more townspeople — an 85-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man — suffered blast injuries and multiple shrapnel wounds to the head and torso.
They were urgently hospitalized, but the lives of the elderly people could not be saved.
