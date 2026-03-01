Russia shelled Kherson — 4 elderly people killed
Russia shelled Kherson — 4 elderly people killed

Russia shelled Kherson — 4 elderly people killed
On March 1, at around 1:20 p.m., Russian invaders launched a new attack on the Korabelny district of Kherson. According to the latest data, this attack claimed the lives of four civilians.

  • The attack also left 2 Kherson residents injured and hospitalized, adding to the tragic toll of the assault.
  • The international community condemns the violence and expresses condolences to the families affected by this heinous act.

Russian occupiers killed 4 more Ukrainian civilians

The first details were reported by the head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin.

At around 1:20 p.m., Russian terrorists shelled the Korabelny district of Kherson. Previously, three people were killed as a result of enemy strikes. Two more Kherson residents were injured and are currently in the hospital. The information is being clarified.

Alexander Prokudin

Alexander Prokudin

Head of the Kherson Regional State Administration

A little later, he confirmed that two elderly women who were near the entrance of a house were killed as a result of the Russian attack on the Korabelny district.

In addition, Prokudin added that two more townspeople — an 85-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man — suffered blast injuries and multiple shrapnel wounds to the head and torso.

They were urgently hospitalized, but the lives of the elderly people could not be saved.

An 85-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man, who were seriously injured in a Russian strike on the Korabelny district, died in the hospital. My condolences to the families of the killed, Prokudin later said.

