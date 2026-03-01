Zelensky calls on the EU to confiscate tankers of the Russian shadow fleet

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposes that official Brussels modernize European legislation in such a way that it would be possible not only to detain, but also to confiscate tankers transporting sanctioned Russian oil.
Points of attention
- Ukraine appreciates the allies' active involvement in seizing the Russian tanker and emphasizes the importance of ensuring Europe's security by confiscating Russian oil.
- The call for modernization of legislation aims to prevent illegal transportation of Russian oil and combat Moscow's financial resources.
Zelensky calls on the EU to take new decisive steps
The Ukrainian leader reacted to Belgium's decision to seize a tanker from Russia's shadow fleet on the night of March 1.
Against this background, Zelensky expressed gratitude for the new successful operation, in which France also participated.
He drew attention to the fact that the vessel in question has long been under Western sanctions, but it still continues to illegally transport Russian oil, hiding behind a false flag and fake documents.
As the head of state noted, the aggressor country, the Russian Federation, acts like a mafia organization — this requires a seven-pronged response.
