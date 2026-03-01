Zelensky calls on the EU to confiscate tankers of the Russian shadow fleet
Category
Economics
Publication date

Zelensky calls on the EU to confiscate tankers of the Russian shadow fleet

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelensky calls on the EU to take new decisive steps
Читати українською

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposes that official Brussels modernize European legislation in such a way that it would be possible not only to detain, but also to confiscate tankers transporting sanctioned Russian oil.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine appreciates the allies' active involvement in seizing the Russian tanker and emphasizes the importance of ensuring Europe's security by confiscating Russian oil.
  • The call for modernization of legislation aims to prevent illegal transportation of Russian oil and combat Moscow's financial resources.

Zelensky calls on the EU to take new decisive steps

The Ukrainian leader reacted to Belgium's decision to seize a tanker from Russia's shadow fleet on the night of March 1.

Against this background, Zelensky expressed gratitude for the new successful operation, in which France also participated.

He drew attention to the fact that the vessel in question has long been under Western sanctions, but it still continues to illegally transport Russian oil, hiding behind a false flag and fake documents.

We welcome these decisive actions against Moscow's floating treasury and thank France for supporting the operation... It is also important to modernize European legislation so that tankers carrying Russian oil are not simply stopped, but confiscated, and their oil is used to ensure the security of Europe. We must be decisive.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

As the head of state noted, the aggressor country, the Russian Federation, acts like a mafia organization — this requires a seven-pronged response.

"If they reject the rules for the sake of war, the rules must provide for a clear and firm response," Zelensky added.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin reacted for the first time to the elimination of his ally Khamenei
Putin limited himself to a laconic statement after Khamenei's death
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Iran fires missiles at British military bases
Iran is trying to drag Britain into war
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Iran has already found a replacement for the eliminated leader Khamenei
Iran has already found a replacement for Khamenei

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?