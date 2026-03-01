"The Gulyaipil direction is the hottest." What the Russian army has planned in the south
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

"The Gulyaipil direction is the hottest." What the Russian army has planned in the south

How is the situation developing in the Hulyaipil direction?
Читати українською
Source:  Kyiv24

The spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, Vladislav Voloshyn, officially confirmed that as of March 1, the Hulyaipol direction remains the hottest on the front, as the Russian invaders are fiercely fighting for the Hulyaipol railway station.

Points of attention

  • The Hulyaipole railway station area has become a focal point of the conflict, showcasing the intensity of the battle for control.
  • Stay informed about the developments in the south, including the efforts of both sides to secure strategic positions and the latest updates on the Hulyaipol direction.

How is the situation developing in the Hulyaipil direction?

The Hulyaipole direction is the hottest, and the area where the Hulyaipole railway station is located is a small village. The enemy is fighting for it quite, let's say, fiercely, trying to take it under control.

Vladyslav Voloshyn

Vladyslav Voloshyn

Spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces

He also confirmed that south of Hulyaipol, where the settlements of Dobropillya, Pryluky, and Varvarivka are located, the Russian army is doing everything possible to break through.

Since there are no visible successes of the enemy, traditionally they have to be invented.

Voloshyn called the Russian invaders' statements that the settlement of Girke was already occupied a fake.

"I want to refute this information, because the opponents still have a long way to go to Girke. That is, the settlement of Girke is under our control and we do not even need to restore control over it," the spokesman emphasized.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin reacted for the first time to the elimination of his ally Khamenei
Putin limited himself to a laconic statement after Khamenei's death
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Defense forces hit Russian S-300 air defense radar stations
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
New deep strikes by the Ukrainian Defense Forces — what are the results?
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelensky calls on the EU to confiscate tankers of the Russian shadow fleet
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelensky calls on the EU to take new decisive steps

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?