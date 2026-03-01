The spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, Vladislav Voloshyn, officially confirmed that as of March 1, the Hulyaipol direction remains the hottest on the front, as the Russian invaders are fiercely fighting for the Hulyaipol railway station.

How is the situation developing in the Hulyaipil direction?

The Hulyaipole direction is the hottest, and the area where the Hulyaipole railway station is located is a small village. The enemy is fighting for it quite, let's say, fiercely, trying to take it under control. Vladyslav Voloshyn Spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces

He also confirmed that south of Hulyaipol, where the settlements of Dobropillya, Pryluky, and Varvarivka are located, the Russian army is doing everything possible to break through.

Since there are no visible successes of the enemy, traditionally they have to be invented.

Voloshyn called the Russian invaders' statements that the settlement of Girke was already occupied a fake.