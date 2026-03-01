The spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, Vladislav Voloshyn, officially confirmed that as of March 1, the Hulyaipol direction remains the hottest on the front, as the Russian invaders are fiercely fighting for the Hulyaipol railway station.
- The Hulyaipole railway station area has become a focal point of the conflict, showcasing the intensity of the battle for control.
How is the situation developing in the Hulyaipil direction?
He also confirmed that south of Hulyaipol, where the settlements of Dobropillya, Pryluky, and Varvarivka are located, the Russian army is doing everything possible to break through.
Since there are no visible successes of the enemy, traditionally they have to be invented.
Voloshyn called the Russian invaders' statements that the settlement of Girke was already occupied a fake.
