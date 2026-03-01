Defense forces hit Russian S-300 air defense radar stations
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
On March 1, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed new successes of the Ukrainian Defense Forces on the front and beyond. Thus, the list of Russian targets hit this time included: S-300 air defense missile systems, logistics facilities, and areas of concentration of Russian army personnel.

Points of attention

  • Ongoing deep strikes by Ukrainian troops aim to weaken the Russian aggressor and halt armed aggression against Ukraine.
  • The conflict in Ukraine continues to evolve, with Ukrainian Defense Forces actively engaging and targeting Russian military assets.

During last night, Ukrainian soldiers managed to hit the radar station of the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system and the S-300V4 radar station.

This happened in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region.

In addition, it is indicated that the enemy's ammunition depot in the area of the village of Yalta and the concentration of manpower in the area of the village of Molodyi Shakhtar came under a powerful strike by the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

In the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region, a fuel and lubricants warehouse in the area of the village of Pryshyb, a repair unit of the occupiers in the area of Bagativka, as well as a concentration of enemy manpower in the areas of Dunaivka and Poltavka were hit.

Moreover, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports on the destruction of the control points of the Russian army's UAVs near the village of Prilesye, in the Belgorod region, and near Rodynske, Donetsk region.

Ukrainian troops also confirmed an attack on the area of concentration of enemy manpower near the village of Stepnohirsk and the UAV control point near the village of Uspenivka (Zaporizha region TOT).

The Ukrainian Defense Forces will continue to systematically strike the forces and means of the Russian aggressor until its armed aggression against Ukraine is completely stopped.

