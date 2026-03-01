Ukrainian soldiers completely destroyed 3 command posts of the Russian army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukrainian soldiers completely destroyed 3 command posts of the Russian army
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that over the past 24 hours, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully hit eight areas of personnel concentration, three command posts, five artillery pieces, an ammunition depot, and another important facility of the Russian occupiers.

  • Recent missile and air strikes, guided bombs, and drone engagements have been used in the ongoing conflict between the two sides.
  • The update provides a detailed account of the recent military activities, showcasing the determination and resilience of the Ukrainian forces against the Russian invaders.

Losses of the Russian Army as of March 1, 2026

The total combat losses of the Russian invaders from 02/24/22 to 03/01/26 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,266,770 (+870) people;

  • tanks — 11,709 (+2) units;

  • armored combat vehicles — 24,108 (+6) units;

  • artillery systems — 37,721 (+58) units;

  • MLRS — 1,662 (+1) units;

  • air defense systems — 1,308 (+3) units;

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 151,359 (+1,722) units;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 80,510 (+181) units.

According to updated information, yesterday the invaders launched two missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine, using two missiles, 80 air strikes, and dropping 241 guided bombs.

In addition, we engaged 8,613 kamikaze drones to destroy them and carried out 3,604 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, including 63 from multiple launch rocket systems.

