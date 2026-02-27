Orban wants to send a special mission to Ukraine — EU supports

Hungarian leader Viktor Orban has called on Brussels to send a monitoring mission to Ukraine to check the condition of the Druzhba oil pipeline. The European Commission has welcomed the idea.

What is known about Orbán's new proposal?

A statement on this occasion was made by European Commission spokeswoman Anna-Kaisa Itkonen.

She drew attention to the fact that it was Russia's attack on the Druzhba pipeline oil pumping station on January 27 that caused damage that effectively stopped the process of supplying oil to Hungary and Slovakia.

Hungarian leader Viktor Orban has been publicly trying to blackmail Ukraine for some time and demanding that the pipeline be repaired as soon as possible, but he recently made a new proposal.

He demands that official Brussels send a special mission to inspect the condition of the Druzhba oil pipeline.

The European Union authorities have responded positively to this idea and are already trying to agree on all the details with Kyiv.