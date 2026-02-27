Orban wants to send a special mission to Ukraine — EU supports
Читати українською

Hungarian leader Viktor Orban has called on Brussels to send a monitoring mission to Ukraine to check the condition of the Druzhba oil pipeline. The European Commission has welcomed the idea.

Points of attention

  • Orban's call for a monitoring mission reflects ongoing tensions between Hungary and Ukraine, with the EU playing a mediating role to facilitate dialogue and maintain stability.
  • The proposed mission underscores the intricate geopolitical dynamics at play in the region, where energy security issues intersect with political disagreements, highlighting the need for diplomatic solutions.

What is known about Orbán's new proposal?

A statement on this occasion was made by European Commission spokeswoman Anna-Kaisa Itkonen.

She drew attention to the fact that it was Russia's attack on the Druzhba pipeline oil pumping station on January 27 that caused damage that effectively stopped the process of supplying oil to Hungary and Slovakia.

Hungarian leader Viktor Orban has been publicly trying to blackmail Ukraine for some time and demanding that the pipeline be repaired as soon as possible, but he recently made a new proposal.

He demands that official Brussels send a special mission to inspect the condition of the Druzhba oil pipeline.

The European Union authorities have responded positively to this idea and are already trying to agree on all the details with Kyiv.

"We are currently in contact with the Ukrainian authorities on this issue and continue to work with our Member States to ensure security of supply. At the same time, we expect all EU leaders to adhere to their commitments made at the European Council meeting," said Anna-Kaisa Itkonen.

