Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban wrote an open letter to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, accusing him of actions that contradict Hungary's interests.
Orban brazenly demands that Zelensky “launch the Druzhba oil pipeline”
He wrote about this on the morning of February 26 on the social network X.
Orban said that for four years, Zelensky "has not been able to accept the position of the sovereign government of Hungary and the Hungarian people regarding the war between Russia and Ukraine."
Orban also stated that Zelensky, Brussels, and the Hungarian opposition are "coordinating efforts to bring a pro-Ukrainian government to power in Hungary."
In addition, he mentioned the Druzhba oil pipeline, which is "critical for Hungary's energy supply," and then accused Zelensky of "blocking" it.
In the "letter", Orban called on the Ukrainian president to "change his anti-Hungarian policy."
We, the Hungarian people, are not responsible for the situation Ukraine finds ourselves in. We sympathize with the Ukrainian people, but we do not want to participate in the war. We do not want to finance military operations and we do not want to pay more for energy.
Open Letter to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy— Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) February 26, 2026
Mr. President,
For four years, you have been unable to accept the position of the sovereign Hungarian government and the Hungarian people regarding the Russia–Ukraine war.
For four years, you have been working to force Hungary into…
As a result, he called on Zelensky to "immediately resume" the operation of the Druzhba oil pipeline and "refrain from any further attacks on Hungary's energy security."
More respect for Hungary! — Orban concluded the "letter".
