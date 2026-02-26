Orban cynically attacked Zelenskyy over Ukraine's "anti-Hungarian policy"

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban wrote an open letter to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, accusing him of actions that contradict Hungary's interests.

Orban brazenly demands that Zelensky “launch the Druzhba oil pipeline”

He wrote about this on the morning of February 26 on the social network X.

Orban said that for four years, Zelensky "has not been able to accept the position of the sovereign government of Hungary and the Hungarian people regarding the war between Russia and Ukraine."

For four years you have worked to drag Hungary into a war between your country and Russia. During this time you have received support from Brussels and secured the support of the Hungarian opposition. Viktor Orban Prime Minister of Hungary

Orban also stated that Zelensky, Brussels, and the Hungarian opposition are "coordinating efforts to bring a pro-Ukrainian government to power in Hungary."

In addition, he mentioned the Druzhba oil pipeline, which is "critical for Hungary's energy supply," and then accused Zelensky of "blocking" it.

Your actions are contrary to the interests of Hungary and jeopardize the secure and affordable energy supply of Hungarian families. Share

In the "letter", Orban called on the Ukrainian president to "change his anti-Hungarian policy."

We, the Hungarian people, are not responsible for the situation Ukraine finds ourselves in. We sympathize with the Ukrainian people, but we do not want to participate in the war. We do not want to finance military operations and we do not want to pay more for energy.

Open Letter to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy



Mr. President,



For four years, you have been unable to accept the position of the sovereign Hungarian government and the Hungarian people regarding the Russia–Ukraine war.



For four years, you have been working to force Hungary into… — Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) February 26, 2026

As a result, he called on Zelensky to "immediately resume" the operation of the Druzhba oil pipeline and "refrain from any further attacks on Hungary's energy security."