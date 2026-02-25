"We will deploy troops". Orban accused Ukraine of intending to damage Hungary's energy system

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has declared an alleged "Ukrainian threat" to the country's energy system and announced the deployment of the military to protect Hungary's energy infrastructure.
Points of attention
- Viktor Orban accuses Ukraine of planning to damage Hungary's energy system, leading to the deployment of military personnel to protect critical infrastructure.
- Orban orders increased protection for key energy facilities in response to alleged Ukrainian threats.
Orban accused Ukraine of intending to damage Hungary's energy system
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban today accused Ukraine of planning to disrupt Hungary's energy system and ordered the deployment of military personnel and equipment to protect critical infrastructure.
According to Orban, Ukraine is allegedly "planning new actions" to damage Hungary's energy system in addition to stopping the supply of Russian oil through the Druzhba oil pipeline.
He also said that he had ordered a ban on drone flights in the Hungarian region bordering Ukraine.
