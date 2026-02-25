"We will deploy troops". Orban accused Ukraine of intending to damage Hungary's energy system

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has declared an alleged "Ukrainian threat" to the country's energy system and announced the deployment of the military to protect Hungary's energy infrastructure.

Orban accused Ukraine of intending to damage Hungary's energy system

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban today accused Ukraine of planning to disrupt Hungary's energy system and ordered the deployment of military personnel and equipment to protect critical infrastructure.

According to Orban, Ukraine is allegedly "planning new actions" to damage Hungary's energy system in addition to stopping the supply of Russian oil through the Druzhba oil pipeline.

That's why I've ordered increased protection for critical energy infrastructure. That means we'll deploy the troops and equipment necessary to repel attacks near key energy facilities. Viktor Orban Prime Minister of Hungary

He also said that he had ordered a ban on drone flights in the Hungarian region bordering Ukraine.