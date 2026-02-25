Magyar leads Orban's party by 20% in new poll

The Hungarian opposition party "Tisa", led by the well-known politician Peter Magyar, was able to significantly increase its lead over the party of the country's Prime Minister Viktor Orban, "Fidesz".
Points of attention
- The survey conducted on February 18-23 among 1,000 people revealed a margin of error of +-3.5 points, adding credibility to the poll results.
- The increasing lead of the opposition party signals a potential shift in the political landscape of Hungary, setting the stage for a closely watched election on April 12.
Magyar may win the elections in Hungary
A new Median poll shows that the Hungarian opposition party has increased its lead over Fidesz to an unprecedented 20 percentage points among voters who have made up their minds.
Moreover, it is indicated that a gap of 11 percentage points was recorded among the entire population eligible to vote.
The leader of the Hungarian opposition party "Tysa" and Viktor Orban's main rival, Peter Magyar, has already made a statement on this matter.
After learning the results of this survey, he publicly promised to further intensify his campaign.
