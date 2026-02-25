Magyar leads Orban's party by 20% in new poll

The Hungarian opposition party "Tisa", led by the well-known politician Peter Magyar, was able to significantly increase its lead over the party of the country's Prime Minister Viktor Orban, "Fidesz".

Magyar may win the elections in Hungary

A new Median poll shows that the Hungarian opposition party has increased its lead over Fidesz to an unprecedented 20 percentage points among voters who have made up their minds.

Moreover, it is indicated that a gap of 11 percentage points was recorded among the entire population eligible to vote.

"Tisa" has the support of 55% of voters who have decided on their choice, compared to 35% for "Fidesz". Share

The leader of the Hungarian opposition party "Tysa" and Viktor Orban's main rival, Peter Magyar, has already made a statement on this matter.

After learning the results of this survey, he publicly promised to further intensify his campaign.

Please help me get through the last 46 days as a volunteer or sponsor! Let's stick together, hold our heads high, do everything we can to change the system! Let's enter the gates of victory together on April 12, tired, hugging each other, and with patriotism in our hearts! Peter Magyar Leader of the Hungarian opposition party "Tisa"

It is worth noting that the survey was conducted on February 18-23 among 1,000 people; the margin of error is +-3.5 points.