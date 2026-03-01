Air defense neutralized 110 drones while repelling a Russian attack

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, during the night of February 28 and March 1, the Russian invaders carried out an attack with 123 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas attack drones and other types of drones. Thanks to the coordinated work of the air defense forces, most of the enemy targets were eliminated.
- Preliminary data shows that 13 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 7 locations while additional downed UAV fragments were identified in 4 locations.
- The Ukrainian defenders send a message of unity and resilience, calling for solidarity in holding the sky and moving towards victory in the face of enemy aggression.
A new enemy attack began at 6:00 p.m. on February 28.
This time, Russian drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske — Autonomous Republic of Crimea, about 70 of them were "shaheeds".
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
13 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 7 locations, as well as downed UAVs (fragments) falling in 4 locations.
