Air defense neutralized 110 drones while repelling a Russian attack

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, during the night of February 28 and March 1, the Russian invaders carried out an attack with 123 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas attack drones and other types of drones. Thanks to the coordinated work of the air defense forces, most of the enemy targets were eliminated.

Air battle between Russia and Ukraine — what is known

A new enemy attack began at 6:00 p.m. on February 28.

This time, Russian drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske — Autonomous Republic of Crimea, about 70 of them were "shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 110 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

13 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 7 locations, as well as downed UAVs (fragments) falling in 4 locations.