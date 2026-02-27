Official Beijing has issued an emergency warning to its citizens in Russia. The Chinese authorities have begun to panic amid the emergence of a law there that obliges even foreigners to serve in the Russian armed forces.

Conscription in Russia will cover even foreign citizens

American analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) point out that the Chinese authorities did not directly warn about the dangers of serving in the Russian Armed Forces.

Despite this, official Beijing has publicly urged its citizens to "make prudent decisions" to "ensure legal residence status in Russia."

What is important to understand is that the new Russian conscription law requires stateless foreigners between the ages of 18 and 65 to serve at least a year in the Russian Armed Forces before they can apply for Russian citizenship or a residence permit.

The warning from the Chinese consulate indicates that China may be concerned that Russia will force its citizens living in Russia into military service using this law. Share

It is a well-known fact that the Russian authorities are already conducting raids against migrants with expired permits or without documents, and are also forcing them into military service under threat of criminal prosecution or deportation.