Russia is preparing to attack the "belt of fortresses" in the Donetsk region
Russian Army Offensive in 2026 - What to Prepare for
Source:  ISW

Recent events on the battlefield indicate that the Russian army has already begun preparations for the spring-summer offensive of 2026. This time, the enemy will most likely target the Ukrainian "belt of fortresses" in the Donetsk region. This is the conclusion reached by analysts from the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

  • The Russian army's air interception campaign on the southern edge of the 'Fortress Belt' raises concerns about a prolonged offensive that could disrupt key land communication lines.
  • Experts anticipate that if the Russians proceed with the offensive, it could be a long-lasting conflict due to the limitations of the Russian army in making a significant breakthrough.

American analysts drew attention to the fact that in recent days, Russian invaders have shelled Bilenke.

What is important to understand is that it is located near the northern edge of the “Fortress Belt”.

As experts note, this is actually the first time the Russian army has attacked Kramatorsk or its surroundings with cannon artillery.

The ISW team viewed this shelling as the start of the enemy's artillery preparation for a potential spring-summer offensive in 2026.

It is likely that after completing artillery preparation, the Russian army will begin the ground phase of this offensive in the near future, American analysts warn.

One cannot also ignore the fact that the Russians have launched an air interception campaign on the southern edge of the "Fortress Belt."

Active enemy actions have already been recorded on the H-20 route, which is a key land communication line — it is it that connects the cities of the "Fortress Belt".

Experts believe that if the Russians do launch such an offensive, it will last for years, because the Russian army does not have the strength to make a breakthrough.

