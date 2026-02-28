Putin plans to withdraw from peace talks — insiders
Source:  Bloomberg

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has realized that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky is not going to make the territorial concessions the Kremlin demands, and has begun to consider pulling out of the peace process, Bloomberg reported, citing anonymous sources.

  • The upcoming peace talks will be crucial for Kyiv and Moscow to reach an agreement on ending the war, with Putin already preparing to pull out of negotiations.
  • Russia promises not to seek further territorial expansion in Ukraine, but demands like limiting the size of the Ukrainian army have been abandoned in the proposed agreement.

According to insiders, a round of peace talks will take place next week, which will be crucial for Kyiv and Moscow to reach an agreement on the terms of ending the war.

However, the head of the Kremlin has already understood that the president of Ukraine is not going to make territorial concessions, so he is preparing to withdraw from the negotiations.

Despite this, it is claimed that the Russian authorities are determined to sign a draft memorandum on a peace agreement if Volodymyr Zelensky agrees to withdraw troops from the remaining territory of the Donetsk region.

This will be quickly followed by a summit between Presidents Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, and Volodymyr Zelensky to confirm an agreement that will lead to the mutual withdrawal of Russian and Ukrainian armies, one of the insiders said.

The Kremlin continues to assure that it is ready to withdraw troops from the northeastern regions of Ukraine — Sumy and Kharkiv regions, as well as Dnipropetrovsk region.

Moscow allegedly promises not to seek any more territorial expansion in the southern regions of Kherson and Zaporizhia.

Russia will agree to US-led monitoring of the ceasefire, although it will not allow the presence of foreign troops in Ukraine, and will also abandon the demand to limit the size of the Ukrainian army, another insider added.

