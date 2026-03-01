Ukraine has won a new important victory in the war against Russia, having survived one of the most difficult winters in its history and not broken. This was noted by Taras Chmut, head of the "Return Alive" foundation and representative of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on the Supervisory Board of the Defense Procurement Agency.
Points of attention
- A representative of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine expressed gratitude to all frontline heroes for their dedication and resilience.
- The recent developments signify a turning point in the conflict, showcasing Ukraine's determination and strength in the face of adversity.
Chmut announced positive changes on the front
According to the head of the "Return Alive" foundation, it can already be said with certainty that Russia lost the "battle for winter," and Ukraine won it.
Amid new positive changes on the battlefield, a representative of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine expressed gratitude to all the heroes who are holding the front.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-