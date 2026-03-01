We began to liberate more territories than we lost — Chmut
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

We began to liberate more territories than we lost — Chmut

Chmut announced positive changes on the front
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Ukraine has won a new important victory in the war against Russia, having survived one of the most difficult winters in its history and not broken. This was noted by Taras Chmut, head of the "Return Alive" foundation and representative of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on the Supervisory Board of the Defense Procurement Agency.

Points of attention

  • A representative of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine expressed gratitude to all frontline heroes for their dedication and resilience.
  • The recent developments signify a turning point in the conflict, showcasing Ukraine's determination and strength in the face of adversity.

Chmut announced positive changes on the front

According to the head of the "Return Alive" foundation, it can already be said with certainty that Russia lost the "battle for winter," and Ukraine won it.

The first day of spring. The sunny day is getting longer. It's getting warmer. Ukraine continues to fight. At the front, for the first time in many months, or maybe years, we have begun to liberate more territory than we are losing.

Taras Chmut

Taras Chmut

Head of the "Return Alive" Foundation

Amid new positive changes on the battlefield, a representative of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine expressed gratitude to all the heroes who are holding the front.

Thank you to the air defense forces. Energy workers. Utilities. Local and central authorities. And to each of us, for our resilience. Ukraine won the battle for winter, — emphasized Taras Chmut.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin reacted for the first time to the elimination of his ally Khamenei
Putin limited himself to a laconic statement after Khamenei's death
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelensky calls on the EU to confiscate tankers of the Russian shadow fleet
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelensky calls on the EU to take new decisive steps
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"The Gulyaipil direction is the hottest." What the Russian army has planned in the south
How is the situation developing in the Hulyaipil direction?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?