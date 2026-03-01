We began to liberate more territories than we lost — Chmut

Ukraine has won a new important victory in the war against Russia, having survived one of the most difficult winters in its history and not broken. This was noted by Taras Chmut, head of the "Return Alive" foundation and representative of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on the Supervisory Board of the Defense Procurement Agency.

Chmut announced positive changes on the front

According to the head of the "Return Alive" foundation, it can already be said with certainty that Russia lost the "battle for winter," and Ukraine won it.

The first day of spring. The sunny day is getting longer. It's getting warmer. Ukraine continues to fight. At the front, for the first time in many months, or maybe years, we have begun to liberate more territory than we are losing. Taras Chmut Head of the "Return Alive" Foundation

Amid new positive changes on the battlefield, a representative of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine expressed gratitude to all the heroes who are holding the front.