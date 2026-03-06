Occupiers shelled a hospital in Kherson — there are casualties

Russian military personnel shelled a medical facility in Kherson, and it is currently known that two hospital employees were injured.
Points of attention
- Russian military personnel shelled a hospital in Kherson, leading to casualties among hospital staff and patients.
- The attack on the medical facility resulted in injuries to a 41-year-old nurse, who suffered an explosive injury and concussion.
Russia attacked a hospital in Kherson: there are wounded
At approximately 09:15, Russian occupiers shelled a healthcare facility in Kherson. As a result of the attack, a 41-year-old nurse suffered an explosive injury and concussion.
It is noted that the victim was hospitalized.
Later, it became known about another victim from the morning Russian strike on the hospital in Kherson.
A 56-year-old nurse sought medical attention after suffering a blast injury, contusion, and concussion.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-