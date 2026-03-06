Occupiers shelled a hospital in Kherson — there are casualties

Russian military personnel shelled a medical facility in Kherson, and it is currently known that two hospital employees were injured.

Russia attacked a hospital in Kherson: there are wounded

At approximately 09:15, Russian occupiers shelled a healthcare facility in Kherson. As a result of the attack, a 41-year-old nurse suffered an explosive injury and concussion.

It is noted that the victim was hospitalized.

Later, it became known about another victim from the morning Russian strike on the hospital in Kherson.

A 56-year-old nurse sought medical attention after suffering a blast injury, contusion, and concussion.